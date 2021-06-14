A Socio-political group in Osun State, Opomulero Osun, has assured that its focus was to keep the flag of the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flying.

The group made the disclosure when it paid a courtesy visit to the former governor of the State and pioneer interim national chairman of the APC, Chief Adebisi Akande, at his Ila Orangun countryhome.

In his speech, the chairman of Opomulero Osun, RH Adewale Afolabi, thanked Chief Akande for the continuous fatherly role he has been playing and for making his doors open to the group at all times.

He said the visit was not the first time the team will be visiting Akande to seek for counsel and guidance on some knotty issues and it has never been denied of such elderly guide.

Going down memory lane, he said since the formation of the group in 2002, it has been actively involved in party activities and administration, governance and leadership assignment, noting that the membership of the group covers all the local government areas of the state.

Responding, Chief Akande commended members of the team for rising up to be counted in the effort to strengthen and reposition APC in Osun State.

The elder statesman said no one will see the composition and calibre of the people in the group and toy with it because they are people, who have attained leadership positions one way or the other in the past and surely wield influence on decision-making in their various constituencies.

Chief Akande enjoined members of Opomulero Osun to rise up and support the ongoing move to embrace new members with interest to join the party and also work on improving the fortune of the party in the forthcoming election to secure a second term for the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola and continuity of progressive ideals in the state.

He said he was happy to hear that members of the group had visited the governor and the state party chairman while imploring them not to hesitate in meeting all those that believe in the progressive norms of the party first above self.

“The only way to project and protect the interest of our party is to go back home to our various constituencies and work for its unity and victory in all future elections,” Chief Akande added.

He pledged his readiness to create time to meet members of Opomulero Osun periodically for a brief or feedback report on how far they have carried out the assignment entrusted to them.

In the Opomulero Osun delegation that visited Chief Akande today were RH Adewale Afolabi, Hon. Barr Adeyinka Ajayi, Hon. Abiodun Awolola, Hon Akintunde Adegboye, Hon. Goke Awotunde, Elder Tunde Adedeji, Alh. Semiu Ayofe and Oluomo Sunday Akere.