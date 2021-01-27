BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the primary objective of his administration is to ensure Lagosians live in decent and well planned communities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who unveiled LagosHOMS Lekki Phase 11 situated at Lekki in Eti-Osa local government, National Veterinary Research Institute Complex located in Ikoyi area of the state and LagosHOMS, Iponri in Surulere local government said the housing schemes and the veterinary institute complex were done through joint ventures.

The governor explained that the Lagos Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) collaborated with the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) after a legal tangle that lasted for many years to build a facility that would cater for the interest of all Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu assured that the state government will not only grant the title documents to the institute but would help in equipping the laboratory.

Dwelling in the importance of the housing schemes he said the LagosHOMS Lekki phase 11 comprise eighty four units, while the LagosHOMS Iponri he renamed 132 housing units on a land expanse of 2.91 hectares.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he decided to rename the LagosHOMS , Iponri, Babatunde Raji Fashola LagosHOMS, Iponri because of,’’ Fashola’s immense contributions to the development of Lagos State, service he is rendering at the national level as a minister and the fact that he hails from that constituency. The trouble he went through to start the project.’’

He said, “My joy knows no bounds today as we are gathered here to celebrate the fulfilment of one of our promises in the housing sector. At the inception of this administration, we pledged to provide decent shelter for the people. This promise was made out of the conviction that housing is one of the basic needs of humans and a critical factor that determines quality of life.

“Our goal is to ensure that our people live in well planned communities as it is obtainable in many cities all over the world. In the past months, a lot of efforts had gone into completing many of the housing schemes inherited from past administration.

“While some of these projects are funded through budgetary allocations, others are being financed through joint venture arrangement with our development partners. I am happy to note that the LagosHOMS Lekki ,phase II, we are here to witness its commissioning is a product of a joint venture arrangement between the State government and STB Mortgage Bankers/Lekki Ultimate Company limited.

“This marks another successful collaborative effort geared towards bridging the housing deficit in the State.

No doubt, the delivery of this housing project is a direct result of our faith in the capacity of our Private sector to play a collaborative role in housing development.

”Apart from this project at Lekki Phase 2 which is yielding 84 homes, the State has been able to harvest over 244 Housing units through Joint Ventures schemes at Courtland Luxury Villa, Igbokushu and Lekki Apartments, Lekki (Phase one) in 2020.

He urged capable investors to join force with the government in reducing the housing deficit in this state.

“I seize this opportunity to assure investors, both foreign and local, of the state government willingness to provide unencumbered land for Housing development on the basis of mutually agreed terms in the areas of specification of houses to be delivered and duration.”

The governor assured that the state government will not rest on its oars until it utilizes all resources at its disposal to build more homes.

He said, “In the course of this year, the state government Housing schemes in Igbogbo (360 homes), Sangotedo cluster (744 homes) and Odo-Onosa-Ayandelu (662 Homes) will be commissioned. Work is also progressing on all other schemes and soon, there shall be more evidence of our commitment to the provision of homes for the people.

“This year, we are going to commence the building of the State Government workers Village in Ishefun in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA with 608 two bedroom flats solely dedicated to workers from both the private and public sectors in the State. Another Workers’ Village with 501 two bedroom apartments which will be a joint venture with our development partners will also start in Imota. The good news is that these housing schemes will be complemented with a convenient mortgage package for workers.”

He lauded the state government’s development partners, STB Mortgage Bankers, Lekki Ultimate Company Limited for collaborating with the state government to bring the housing project to reality, adding that with this scheme they have contributed meaningfully to the actualization of the dream of achieving a greater Lagos.