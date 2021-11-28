The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said that despite the challenges faced in the agricultural sector, the federal government’s investment in agriculture is paying off and yielding positive results.

Citing the recent achievements in the rice, millet, cassava and yam production status in the world, minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, said the government had put in place mechanisms to revitalise the existing agricultural policies to meet the needs and aspirations of the administration’s agenda to diversify Nigeria’s economy using agriculture.

The minister stated this in Abuja during the presentation of technical working documents and debriefing of outcomes of socio-economic studies on three improved crop varieties by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

The report which analysed key achievements and constraints in a survey of the adoption of improved varieties of sorghum, groundnut and pearl millet in selected agro-ecological zones in Nigeria, showed significant improvement in the level of adoption and yields.

The minister added that the federal government would deploy improved varieties and associate technologies and support agribusiness undertaking in the country to drive the diversification agenda.

Dr Abubakar said the potentials across crops, livestock, horticulture and fisheries subsector were enormous to drive the economy which according to him would consolidate on the achievements recorded and focus on productivity, enhancement and private sector investment.