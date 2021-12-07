The Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Nigeria has explained that its decision to bar the website of the Peoples Gazette (www.peoplesgazzete.com) from gaining access to its network was in accordance with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) the regulatory body.

This followed a letter by the Peoples Gazette dated October 29, 2021, written by Inibehe Effiiong (Esq), requesting immediate lifting of restrictions of the website of the said platform by MTN Nigeria Communications Plc(“MTNN”).

The MTN in a statement dated December1 2021, written by Osariem Anita Omonuwa, Advisor Commercial Legal and Festus Ukomadu, Manager Commercial Legal, noted that the network access restriction for https:peoplesgazette.com is pursuant to the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission dated 26 January 2021.

It said “As a responsible corporate organization, MTN complied with the said directive in line with both the provisions of Section 146 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the applicable terms and conditions of MTNN’s operating license.

“While MTNN empathizes with the owners and management of the Peoples Gazette, it would be unable to unilaterally reverse or lift the restrictions except by the directive of the commission. MTNN therefore advise that the management of the people Gazette should engage with the commission for a resolution of this issue and issuance of the directive to reverse the restriction.”

According to section 146 of the NCC Act 2003, a licensee shall use his best endeavour to prevent the network facilities that he owns or provides or the network service applications service or content application service that he provides from being used in or in relations to, the commission of any offence under any law in operations in Nigeria.

A licensee shall, upon written request by the commission or any other authority, assist the commission or authority as far as reasonably necessary in preventing the commission or attempted commission of an offence under a written law in operation in Nigeria or otherwise in enforcing the law of Nigeria including the protection of the public revenue and preservation of national security.

Any licensee, shall not be liable in any criminal proceedings of any nature for any damage (including punitive damage), loss, cost or expenditure suffered or to be suffered (whether directly or indirectly) for any act or omission done in good faith in the performance of the duty imposed under sub-section (1) and (2).