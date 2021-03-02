Last Tuesday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai launched the Social Protection Policy of Kaduna State Government, which aims at providing a safety net for the poor and vulnerable. In this interview, SAUDE AMINA ATOYEBI, the Chair of the State Steering Committee on Social Investment, revealed that the ultimate aim of the programme is to cover all residents of Kaduna state.

By Omolara Daniel

The State Executive Council passed the Social Protection Policy at one of its meetings in August 2020, why was the policy just launched last Tuesday?

As we are all aware, last year was the year of the pandemic. We started the policy development process in the first quarter, between February and March just before the lockdown. A lot of the activities were stalled during the initial days of the pandemic when there was a lot of uncertainty. At some point, there was a ban on public gatherings, and we had to improvise by holding our meetings virtually. However, once the lockdown was over, consultations began across the state. We travelled to all the senatorial districts and held several consultations within the state to gather sufficient inputs for the document because we did not want the document to be based solely on desk reviews. All these activities took time. Also, note that those doing this work were civil servants from different MDAs who had to juggle this assignment with their daily tasks. This is why there was a delay. After the passage by the State Executive Council in August, we began working on the implementation plan which lasted till around November/December last year. This is the reason for the lengthy period between the passage and the implementation of the policy. Suffice it to say that Kaduna state has passed this policy in record time. Other states have been working on their documents for several years and they still do not have a policy in place. So, I don’t think we have done too badly.

In plain terms, could you explain what this Social Protection Policy is all about? What does the government seek to do for its people through the programme when it comes on stream?

This policy is to help the poor and vulnerable. When we talk about poverty, we just look at the beggars. People who cannot afford the basic necessities of life are also poor. It is a fundamental human right that everyone should have a roof over their heads, they should be able to wear clothes and be able to eat. This policy sets out how to define those terms and establish a basis for the provision of support to Kaduna residents. At the very least, if you know that you cannot afford food and you don’t have a roof over your head, government should be able to step in and help you with those needs. While we try to focus on poverty because of the high poverty levels in our society, the policy also addresses vulnerability. There are different kinds of vulnerabilities; persons with disabilities, retirees, those dealing with health challenges and gender-based discrimination because of the cultural inhibitions. In many ways, providing social protection for these groups might not just be through cash transfers and financial benefits that they can get. Government plans to address the legislative and regulatory frameworks that affect vulnerable groups. Part of social protection is providing support through policies that protect and prevent vulnerable groups from social and economic exclusion. That is what this policy is all about. It’s about poverty, vulnerability, and ensuring that people get at least the barest minimum in Kaduna state. The aim is for residents of Kaduna state to have a place to live, food to eat and access to healthcare, education and decent livelihoods irrespective of their socio-economic status.

How will beneficiaries of the policy be selected? Or how will they key in?

The word (key in) is what we are used to. Kaduna as a state, is trying to do things differently. In advanced countries, they have data in place, they have the national records where you can tell people’s financial status, where they live or what they earn. Unfortunately, we are just in the process of building a national identity system. In the interim, the federal government has gone ahead to develop the Social Register because of the poverty issues we are faced with. The Social Register is not something new. We have been building it since 2016/2017 with support from the World Bank. It’s something that has been tested and done in so many other developing countries. The Social Register is the data of the poor and vulnerable individuals in any community, state or country. There are different ways of building up the Social Register. In Nigeria, and Kaduna state to be precise, the Social Register was developed through the Community-Based Targeting method. This means that the communities sat together to determine what poverty means to them. Of course, our officials were there to monitor, moderate and guide them. This is because poverty varies from community to community. Communities within the same local government area might have different yardsticks for defining poverty. So, using the Community-Based targeting method, they will sit down and identify who the poor individuals amongst them are, based on their pre-identified definition of poverty.

For instance, they could say that a certain individual has no shelter, another has no means of livelihood, and another one is a person with special needs. So, certain yardsticks qualify a person to be identified as poor as determined by the communities themselves. Using this process, the community members come together, agreed, and signed off on the identified poor and vulnerable households before sending it to the state.

In order to target the social protection beneficiaries, we will be using the Social Register for poverty related interventions. Most nations are moving away from just targeted beneficiaries because it has been shown that this method can have both inclusion and exclusion errors. The long-term goal is social protection for everybody. We will start with the vulnerable first, because of our high poverty levels but eventually, we hope that there will be universal coverage across the state.

With dwindling resources and competing demands, how is Kaduna State Government planning to fund the social protection programmes?

It’s a really tough call because indeed, the resources gotten from the sale of crude oil as well as from the federal government have all dwindled. Covid-19 has made things worse. Resources that would have been used to fund other aspects of the budget had to be diverted to the Covid-19 response. But there will never be a perfect time to take resources from the state and allocate to social protection. There will always be competing needs just as there will always be reasons not to do it. However, at the helm of it all is the will of the government. This is because we know that there’s a huge disparity between the people who are living very decent lives and those who are not. Economics, which is a major thrust of government, has to do with resource allocation and re-allocation.

Now, we are trying to carry out a fiscal space analysis to see the areas where we can block leakages. If we can identify those areas where money goes into the wrong hands and pool them into the social protection, that will be one way. We can also look at re-allocation; that is looking at sectors of the economy that are not really yielding expected outcomes and re-allocate resources to social protection. So, there are ways to do it, it just takes the will and the sincerity of purpose to sit and see that it is done. Where there is a will, there is a way. We can’t do everything at the same time. We’ll start from where we can and then build upon as we go along.

Changes of government most times come with changes in policies. What plans has the government put in place to sustain this programme?

For us in Kaduna state, unlike other places where it is just about the policy, we’re looking towards legislation because the governor, after the policy launch, has mandated that we hasten our work on the draft bill, which will be forwarded to the State House of Assembly. He wants to forward it as soon as possible and when the bill is passed and signed into law, the legal framework will ensure sustainability. Whichever government comes after Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the administration will be bound by the tenets of the law establishing social protection in the state. We are also looking at setting up an agency for social protection. This is because, if there is an agency that is mandated to manage all social protection interventions in the state, it becomes a statutory body. Social Protection will be their sole responsibility. They will be able to ensure that the financing, the human resources, coordination, and all other resources required for the smooth implementation of social protection are sustained. This will also ensure continuity irrespective of changes in administration. With the agency, sustainability is ensured as it will be backed by law.

After this policy launch, when will the vulnerable or the poor or persons with special needs, start benefitting from it?

I would say that even before the formal launch of the policy, from the moment it was passed by the State Executive Council, we had begun implementation. This is because one of the key areas of focus of the implementation plan is the legislative framework for the policy. Work on that is already at an advanced stage. We’ve also been working on the technical side to ensure that we have the basis for implementation of the programmes. The governor plans to send a supplementary budget to the State House of Assembly which will accommodate some of these programmes that we are looking at. Hopefully, by the time we’re done with the drafting of the bill, he will also be sending a supplementary budget. Once the funds are available, because we’re leveraging on existing structures and not altogether re-inventing the wheel, we can hit the ground running in the implementation of new programmes.

For instance, if we want to do cash transfer programme, we have a State Cash Transfer Unit whose job is to disburse funds to beneficiaries. So, if you give the Social Investment Office money today, the cash transfer unit has all the mechanisms in place both at the state and at the local government levels, to be able to disburse those funds. So, we are already making progress. Before the end of the year, we will see a couple of these programmes actually being rolled out and people will begin to feel and know that yes, this social protection policy is not just on paper; they can actually feel the effect on their lives.

KAD Facts

–The Social Protection Policy will be supported by a Social Protection Law;

-A well-articulated Implementation Plan and Results Framework has also been developed;

-Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s governance agenda has been anchored on promoting equality of opportunity since 2015, when he assumed office;

–For example, it has focused on expanding access to education and healthcare as means of human capital development;

-The state government has made education free and compulsory for the first 12 years and it has enacted the Child Welfare and Protection Law;

-Kaduna state public healthcare system offers free services for pregnant women and children younger than five years;

-In 2018, the government launched the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF);

-The fund began by disbursing N200 million to women across the state as MSME loans;