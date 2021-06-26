Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the huge investments in infrastructure development by his administration would help to economic prosperity of the state.

The governor stated this at the formal commissioning of the Upgraded Rehabilitated Ikoyi Network of Roads which included Thompson Avenue, Milverton and Mac Donald, Lateef Jakande, Roads.

He said at the inception of his administration, conducted an audit of the road infrastructure in the state because they knew that roads are the critical infrastructure on which almost all other activities depended.

Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’We were mindful of the fact that improved access across the State would lead to increased productivity.

”The report of this audit revealed that many of the roads in our urban centers needed to be upgraded and this explained the slow vehicular and sometimes slow pedestrian movement being experienced by the people.

‘’The resultant effect was a loss of man-hours and a slowdown of the economy. This was totally unacceptable and inimical to our Greater Lagos and 21st Century Economy Vision.

‘’In consideration of the economic importance of Ikoyi as the real estate hub of Lagos and to address the perennial flooding issues peculiar to the axis, we formally flagged off a regeneration initiative comprising infrastructural renewal and upgrade/rehabilitation of road and drainage projects in July, 2020. ‘’

According to him, apart from addressing perennial flooding, the initiative was targeted at re-engineering the designated roads to improve traffic flow and network efficiency.

‘’Today, the completion and formal commissioning of these rehabilitated and upgraded roads (Lateef Jakande/MacDonald, Milverton and Thompson Avenue) is a testament to our determination to keep improving the living conditions of our people through well-thought-out policies and programmes,’’ he said.