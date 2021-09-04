The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said over 85 percent of schools in the country are unsafe and vulnerable to attack by bandits.

Worried by this figure, the NSCDC said the commandant general, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has initiated ‘The Safe Schools’ project and established the female squad of the corps to ensure safety in schools.

The assistant commandant general of the corps in charge of critical national infrastructure and assets, Dr Benito Eze, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday ahead of a stakeholders’ summit on protection of critical national assets.

Eze said the security summit was part of efforts by the NSCDC and federal government to further safeguard Nigeria’s critical assets and infrastructure, including public buildings, schools, transportation, elections management infrastructure, production and manufacturing infrastructure among others, especially at this time of national security challenges.

He added that the event, which was originally scheduled to hold in Abuja from September 7 – 8, 2021, but was shifted to September 27-29, 2021, would provide an opportunity for participants to review the current security situation in the country and the level of risks to critical assets and infrastructure.

He said the summit also aims at bringing together participants drawn from the national and states legislative assemblies, the military, law enforcement and security agencies, senior government officials from ministries, departments and agencies of both federal and state governments, business executives, the private sector, among others.