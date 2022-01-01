Prominent political, socio-cultural and religious leaders recently met in Abuja to evolve a roadmap for sustained peace and security in Nigeria. The retreat on insecurity, convened by the Global Peace Foundation led by James P. Flynn, and Vision Africa, presided by Bishop Sunday Onuoha, provided a platform for discussants to share ideas on how to combat the crippling insecurity ravaging the country.

Apart from facilitating understanding on the dynamics of conflict in the country and evolving necessary templates for collaboration with critical stakeholders, the summit also discussed strategies needed to overcome the forces of insecurity shredding the nation.

Among leaders that attended the event which took place on Monday December 13, 2021, included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, leaders of ethnic nationalities, including Amb. Ahmed, director, Northern Elders Forum, Amb. Okey Emuchay (Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo), Hon. Jonathan Asake (President, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union); Dr. Kunle Olajide (Secretary, Yoruba Council of Elders); Chief Audu Ogbeh (Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum); Dr Kunle Olajide (Secretary, Yoruba Council of Elders); and Mr. Mark Emakpore (Member, Board of Trustees, Pan Niger Delta Forum).

Also in attendance were elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Murtala Aliyu (Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum) and Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, among others.

The summit also provided a platform for honest conversation across various divides, with the major purpose being “to bring stakeholders together to address critical issues and seek lasting solutions to the grave challenges facing Nigeria, beginning from an affirmation of transcendent truths that define our common humanity”.

The summit may not have come at a better time than now at a time the country is facing existential challenges and frightening uncertainties. The presence of “key influencers, political leaders, regional leaders and leaders of separatist/agitating/self-determination groups; and high-level religious and civil society leaders” appraised issues that militate against insecurity that has left the nation polarised.

The Abuja meeting is coming on the heels of another retreat that took place in Washington in October 2021 for select Nigerian key influencers, adopting the Chatham House rules in moderating the dialogue towards attainment of sustained security and dialogue in search of peace.

The outcome of the Washington Meeting harped on the need to properly understand causes of conflict and violence in Nigeria and fashion positive relationship between the government and groups engaged in agitation for solution. It was a frank meeting as discussants left no stone unturned in pointing out the way forward for peace to return in a country that is gradually becoming a stranger to peace.

Having established the fact that the prevalence of insecurity in Nigeria is largely hinged on social Injustice and a failed economy that is breeding poverty and promoting wave of discontent among the nation’s young alienated generation, the high level of starvation and hunger are main drivers for continued violence and insecurity as farmers are forced to abandon their farms for basic sustenance.

The meeting sought to ensure increased knowledge and understanding on conflict and violence as they affect the country and promote healthy relationship between the Nigerian government and various agitating groups across the country in a bid to focus on shared values for social cohesion.

Participants at the meeting described the 1999 Constitution as ‘Oligo-military in nature’ and non-representative of the collective interest of Nigerians. Referring to social injustice and a failed economy that have led to raging insecurity and neglect of oil-rich communities as key issues threatening national security, discussants at the meeting declared: “The 1999 Constitution does not embody the principles of justice, fairness and equality on which every democracy is founded. Thus, it does not fully protect the rights and interests of Nigeria’s diverse constituencies. We call on the government to begin a process of constitution review, amend and rework the constitution, drawing on our previous constitutions, amongst other things, to synchronise/harmonise the laudable principles they embody.

“This will ensure, not one-off solutions, but lasting change. Governments at all levels must revisit and show sincere effort at understanding the core issues of dissidence and self-determination in Nigeria rather than incarceration, bullets and counter-attacks as the government’s response to agitations and unrest. The dialogue revealed that even in our divergence, there exists an area of convergence. We, therefore, commit to keeping the conversation room open for further dialogue so as to address and resolve the common challenge that is deepening this divide.”

On oil despoilment in the oil-rich Niger Delta, participants noted that this neglect has the capacity to deepen crippling insecurity arising from the neglect of oil communities and minorities. The summit also discussed the role of religious leaders and pulpit managers in re-awakening moral rearmament and collective reengineering in the polity in order to salvage the country.

On recent action by some state governments to relocate street children to their states of origin, discussants described such a move as half-hearted, insisting that what the government should do is to promote fairness, equity and justice.

According to the communique released at the end of the summit: “The simple objective is to honestly and transparently come to the dialogue table or ‘conversation room’ irrespective of our political leanings or ideologies – focusing first, on our common humanity. The purpose of the retreat was to bring stakeholders together to address critical issues and seek lasting solutions to the grave challenges facing Nigeria, beginning from an affirmation of transcendent truths that define our common humanity.

“As Nigeria, and indeed Nigerians, face an existential challenge, we circulated invitations to an intentional pool of key influencers, political leaders, regional leaders and leaders of separatist/agitating/self-determination groups; and high-level religious and civil society leaders, to address the conditions that foster unrest and radicalism globally – poverty, unemployment, social dislocation, cultural polarization, and a large demographic of disaffected and alienated Nigerian youths.

“High prevalence of insecurity in Nigeria is driven largely by social Injustice and a failed economy; hence fuelling continued agitation by the country’s young alienated generation. Hunger and starvation in the land will get worse as continued violence and insecurity makes our farms unsafe for families whose basic sustenance is dependent on their yields from the farms. Neglect of oil exploration communities and minorities will only deepen the threat to our security and unity. Underdevelopment and isolation cannot remain the strategy else they will be uncomfortable to remain with the concept of Nigeria. The role of religious leaders and pulpit managers (traditional, Christian, Islam) in our moral rearmament and collective re-engineering is urgently needed to salvage our nation.”

The summit charged religious and traditional rulers to not only put an end to all manner of incitement, misrepresentation and distortions of neighbours, but also to explore the country’s diversity to discover what is best for Nigeria.

“National development without a focus on youths and the education sector, and an intentional inter-generational collaboration between the elite and the youth may not augur well for our security.

“We postpone dooms day if it is ignored. National reconciliation conference that allows the principles of fairness, equity and justice; with an immediate consideration of legitimate agitations, and a collective effort to de-escalate the conflict and violence across the nation can no longer be ignored. The 1999 Constitution is Oligo-military in nature and does not represent our collective interests; it needs to be re-negotiated”.

As noted by Hon. Asake, who stood in for the President of the Middle Belt (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus, sincerity of purpose is crucial in attaining security and peace. He said leaders must not be economical with the truth when it comes to speaking the truth.

“We must speak in the open what we speak in the dark. When leaders refuse to speak out in the open what they tell their followers in the dark, then, there is a problem. We need to speak the truth at all times and tell ourselves the truth without the usual hypocrisy,” Hon Asake said.

As the nation marches to another general election year, politicians must not be encouraged to deploy ethnic and religious sentiments to serve their interests. How the nation survives in the coming months will be determined by how far the resolution of this summit is implemented.