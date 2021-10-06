The lawmaker representing Pero Chonge Constituency in Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon Samuel Markus Wina, has hailed Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s Contributory Healthcare Management, GoHealth, initiative, saying it has brought about unprecedented improvement in the state’s health system.

Leading a delegation comprising major stakeholders from his constituency, Hon Wina commended the governor for his visionary leadership.

He said the governor has distinguished himself by ensuring that the health needs of the people of Gombe are met and also guaranteeing that the state is on the path of prosperity and sustainable development in all facets of human endeavours.

He noted that the GoHealth scheme will not only be beneficial in providing succour to the people of Gombe, but will guarantee sustainable financing to the health facilities.

He thanked the governor for birthing the GoHealth programme, which he described as a ‘work of God’, particularly the BHCPF programme where poor and vulnerable members of the society are enrolled to enjoy free access to basic health services.

Recalling that he was the majority leader of the house when the bill was brought for passage, he said he stood his ground and encouraged his colleagues to see that the bill saw the light of the day.

In his remarks, the team lead of GoHealth, Dr Abubakar Musa, thanked the lawmaker for his foresight, describing the visit as the first of its kind from the legislature since the inception of the agency.

He assured of the commitment of GoHealth to ensure the vision of Governor Yahaya and the people of the state is achieved.