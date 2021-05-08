ADVERTISEMENT

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

No fewer than 20 suspects have been apprehended by security operatives in connection with the crises in Ikare Akoko, and Owo in Ondo State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Akure over the security situation in parts of the state.

LEADERSHIP recall that crisis erupted in Owo during the week when some suspected secret cultists clashed with members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), leaving at least six persons dead.

Also in Ikare Akoko, the chieftaincy crisis rockig the town caused tension, forcing the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the ancient community after two people were said to have lost their lives, while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The state government, however, disclosed that those arrested in connection with the crises would be charged to court anytime members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) suspend their ongoing strike.

The CP also added that the suspects would not be allowed to go unpunished.