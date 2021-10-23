Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state has bagged the Awolowo free education award of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He received the award at the 2021 edition of the lecture series of the institution’s Faculty of Education, which was delivered by former Governor of Osun, Chief Adebisi Akande.

The award, according to the organisers, was in recognition of the governor’s significant efforts to turnaround the educational fortunes in the state within the almost three years of his administration.

Oyetola who dedicated the award to the memory of the founder of free education in Nigeria, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and the people of Osun, described the honour as “an invitation to continue to seek better and improved ways to sustain free education in the knowledge and technology-driven world.”

The governor also restated his commitment to sustain the legacy of free education in Osun, adding that his administration had succeeded in its resolve to retain education as the bedrock of socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the state.

Governor Oyetola also commended the organisers of the award for instituting the Obafemi Awolowo Free Education Series to interrogate and advance tangential development issues in the nation and to keep the legacy of free education alive.