Wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola has empowered no fewer than 500 women farmers with various agricultural commodities, describing agriculture as the central nerve of existence through which livelihood is guaranteed.

Speaking at the second phase distribution of the commodities to women in rural communities on Tuesday at Ede, Mrs. Oyetola who is the President of Ilerioluwa Development Initiative said the initiative was designed to serve as a catalyst to revive the lost glory of the agriculture sector.

The NGO which is owned and funded by the wife of the governor has been executing masses-oriented programmes designed to lift people, particularly the women from the scourge of abject poverty.

Mrs Oyetola said the Organisation would not rest on its oars to ensure that the state actualises its lofty dreams on the agriculture sector.

In his address, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said that his administration is committed to making Agriculture the bedrock and mainstay of the state’s socioeconomic development.

He said that the race to deliver food sufficiency and making Osun the food basket of the region was very much on course.

