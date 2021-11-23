Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has released the N708 million to pay pensions of retirees in the state.

The head of service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, who disclosed this yesterday restated the administration’s commitment to the people’s welfare, mustered to give workers the pride of place they deserve.

A breakdown of the fund released indicates that the sum of N508 million was approved to pay pensions of retired civil servants under the old pension scheme, while the sum of N150 million was approved to pay selected retirees “based on merit”, under the contributory pensions scheme.

Also, the total sum of N50 million will be used to offset part of the gratuities of retired officers under the old pension’s scheme.

The statement noted that the list of names of the selected retirees has been posted on the notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civil Orientation; State Pensions Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

“Retirees are enjoined to check their names on the boards as payment starts on Tuesday, 23 November, 2021,” the statement reads in part.

The administration has been consistent in the release of fund for payment of pensions yet, the affected people are also clamouring for the payment of backlog of gratuities.