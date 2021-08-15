Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to give peace a chance and allow the ongoing appeal process run its full course.

He also condemned the behavior exhibited by some aggrieved members of the party at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo, saying no sane society would condone any act of lawlessness.

The governor has therefore directed security operatives to take charge of the party secretariat to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

Aggrieved members on the conduct of the recently conducted Ward Congress in the state had protested at the party secretariat of the party following the arrival of a panel set up to look into petitions submitted by aggrieved members.

Oyetola, who sympathised with individuals who sustained injuries, called on security operatives to fish out perpetrators and ensure justice was served.

The governor in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday noted that Osun State and its people are known for peace and urged all to avoid acts that could tarnish the state’s reputable image.

He further noted that political intolerance was injurious to the unity and collective peace of the state.