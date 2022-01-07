The feud between Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Argbesola, has taken a new dimension with loyalists and supporters of the Interior minister accusing the governor of abandoning the programmes of All Progressives Congress (APC) since he assumed office.

They said while the leadership of the APC had been working hard to limit any overbearing influence of the Omisore-led Social Democratic Party (SDP), especially as it borders on nationally acclaimed legacy programmes, Governor Oyetola is busy negotiating behind the party that installed him to reverse the very programmes upon which he was considered fit to govern the state.

This, they said, is linked with the seeming cordial relationship between Omisore and Oyetola in the last three years, noting that the two leaders had been seen together at gatherings and events of the government where the governor had restated his commitment to working with the SDP candidate.

They alleged that at several meetings with the leadership of the APC in the state, Oyetola who had expressed reservations about working with Omisore still parleyed with him secretly.

“However, while Oyetola told the party leadership openly about his reluctance to work with the former deputy governor of the state, he later went into a secret agreement with the SDP to reverse the legacies of the APC administration, especially the education policy. He abandoned the party’s manifesto,” one of the APC members in Aregbesola’s camp alleged.

The APC member who did not want his name in print said evidence to buttress this is contained in an interview by a stalwart of the SDP and a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi.

But reacting to the allegation against the governor, a socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again (OSRA), faulted the claim, saying the review of some policies of the previous administration that are not acceptable to the people does not amount to betrayal of the APC.

The group described the claim as not only untrue but one calculated to mislead Nigerians, especially those who live outside Osun who may not be conversant with the realities on ground in the state.

In a statement issued by its media office, OSRA noted that contrary to the claim by the Aregbesola camp,” all the issues that reduced APC’s popularity and made it struggle to win the governorship in the build up to the 2018 governorship poll have all been addressed by Oyetola to the admiration of Osun people and have endeared the party to the people once more.”

In the interview, Farounbi disclosed that Oyetola signed an agreement with Omisore to reverse all the legacies of the immediate past administration which he has done to the satisfaction of the SDP and its loyalists.

“One, we said we will support them (APC) if they would take another look at the educational programs of the immediate past administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola because we in SDP did not like the idea of a single uniform policy of the administration. We do not also like the idea of elementary and middle schools,” he quoted Farounbias saying.

“Farounbi’s statements revealed the unity of ideas between the governor and Omisore to jointly ensure that the legacies of the previous administration are abandoned,” the source added.

Speaking with journalists, a member of the APC in Osun revealed that six months ago, Oyetola still categorically stated to the leadership of the APC in Osun that he was not working with Omisore to undermine the previous administration.

He said, “We held several meetings before and after the election where Oyetola expressly stated that he was not disposed to working with Omisore. He told us that he was reluctant to settle with and work with him.

“He said going by Omisore’s antecedents and what he is capable of doing, it would be pretty difficult to work together. Little did we know that he (Oyetola) was pretending. He pretended that he was not akin to working with Omisore but has been doing the contrary since he got into office.

“The genuine progressives brought Oyetola to power. The government and the party leadership he served supported him immensely to be governor. It is however sad to note that today, we are reading that they had an agreement to destroy the legacies of the past administration. They have reversed all of the policies which engineered the rapid transformation of Osun. Yemi Farounbi has confirmed what we have seen over the years.

“If Oyetola can betray the party leadership that brought him to power, what can he not do? He derives pleasure in rubbishing the party’s legacies and progress envisioned and implemented for eight years which he was an integral part of. He lied to us and this is highly unfortunate. So, they had met all along and agreed on what to do and what they were doing. Thank God they have exposed themselves.”

When contacted, the chief press secretary to Governor Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, declined to comment on the matter.