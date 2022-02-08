The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has deepened as stakeholders have rejected the return of Mr Ajiboye Omodewu as the party chairman.

The stakeholders who rose from a meeting in Ibadan on Sunday said there was no congress where Omodewu was returned as state chairman and wondered the basis on which the National Secretariat of the party issued him with a certificate of return.

They vowed to use every legal means to return the party to the majority of its members who overwhelmingly returned Alhaji Abubakar Adejare Gbadamosi as state chairman of the party.

Senator Adebayo Adeseun told newsmen that the inauguration of Omodewu was a threat to the APC in Oyo State as the enthronement of a minority group on a majority cannot stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will only lead the party to electoral disaster in Oyo State”, they said.

According to him, the detail of what transpired on the purported state congress of the party in Oyo State is an open book.

“At the stakeholders meeting held at the National Secretariat on November 4, 2021, the National Secretary declared that the purported congress conducted on October 30 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan was held in error and without the knowledge nor approval of the National Chairman of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT