Oyo State government has approved an additional scope of work on the 34.85 kilometres Iseyin-Fashola-Oyo road project at the cost of N1.5 billion, summing up the entire project cost to N9.9 billion.

The state’s commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin, said the scope of work included extra width, stone base and thickness of 12.5 mm in line with the federal government road specifications.

The commissioner, who stated this, while addressing journalists shortly after a meeting of the State Executive Council, explained that the additional scope of work would cost N1.5 billion, summing up the entire project cost to N9.9 billion.

The commissioner stated that the project was initially approved last July and had since received a positive nod from the federal government.

He stressed that the road would not only connect the Fashola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, but that it would also equally create ease of doing business and positively impact the state economy.

“Today, at the executive council meeting of Oyo State, we approved additional scope of work for the Iseyin-Fasola-Oyo road.

According to him, “The road is to be completed within a period of 12 months and it will be funded through the Alternative Project Funding Approach ( APFA).v

“The implication is that after a while that the project must have been achieved, the government continues to pay on a monthly basis for 17 months.”