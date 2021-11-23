Following the recent crisis at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS) has threatened to drag the state government to court over its failure to allow usage of Hijab by willing female students in public schools.

The community’s chairman, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, who stated this while speaking at a one-day unity summit with the theme: “Unity of Muslims In Oyo State: An Inevitable Objection” in Ibadan, added that the leadership of the affected schools would not be spared in the legal tussle.

Sanni lamented the cases of harassment and humiliation of female Muslim students who wear hijab in basics schools, secondary and higher institutions of learning across the state.

According to him, the idea of denying female Muslim students from using Hijab in government schools under the pretence that they were in Christians-named schools would no longer be tolerated, adding that the community had concluded to go to court to seek legal action on the situation.

The chairman noted that there was no Muslim community in the country that have lost the case of the use of Hijab because the constitution was clear about it.