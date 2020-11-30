BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday, said indigenes of Oyo and Osun States that are students or working in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology will retain all the rights and privileges stipulated in letters of engagements by the two states despite Oyo State’s sole ownership of the institution.

It would be recalled that the National Universities Commission (NUC) recently handed over ownership of LAUTECH Ogbomoso, to the Oyo State Government while the Osun state Government took over the College of Health Sciences in Osogbo.

The decision was taken after the joint owners, Osun and Oyo, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to effect a new management structure of the institution.

Makinde while paying a ‘thank you’ visit to his Osun counterpart Mr Adegboyega Oyetola in his office at Osogbo thanked him for the role he played in finding a permanent solution to the many years of joint ownership crises of the institution.

The governor added that without the leadership quality displayed by Oyetola, the problem could not have been resolved.

In his remarks, the Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the decision to sign off the institution required him to be statemanly and rise above political and primordial sentiments.

He added that his administration had considered the overall best interest of the state, the future of the students of the institution who were directly affected by the incessant crises, the welfare of the staff and the unity of the Yoruba nation, before taking the difficult but necessary decision.

Oyetola, who maintained that Osun had fully discharged its responsibilities towards LAUTECH before its exit, said that in the spirit of the agreement, the state look forward to the 12-month transition arrangement that will attend to all issues, intended or otherwise, which may be thrown up by the separation of ownership.

He charged the Oyo State Government to honour the agreement by ensuring prompt, complete and faithful implementation of every clause in the Memorandum of Understanding.