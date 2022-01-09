Oyo State government said it has partnered with Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to install a power sub-station, saying this will help to address problems of frequent power outage in some parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barrister Temilolu Ashamu said the project was a 132/133/33kva sub-station in Oyo town.

Speaking during an inspection of the facility, the commissioner said the project would stabilise and sustain power generation in the state, adding that it is a bold pronunciation by the government to tackle epileptic power supply in the state.

Ashamu stressed that the present administration in the state is leaving no stone unturned in achieving steady power.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Joel Ajagbe, the commissioner said a 500kva transformer would soon be commissioned in Ilora Farm Settlement.

He stated that installation of the transformer was part of the present administration’s determination to ensure steady power supply to boost socio-economic and commercial activities of the people.

Ashamu also hinted that the communities which have vibrant economic activities but were not connected to the national Grid would benefit from the mini-grid project.

He added that the first phase of the scheme would be enjoyed by residents of Ajia, Otefan, Samu, Iwajowa, Oyo town and Ogbomoso South Local Government.

Ashamu disclosed that efforts were in top gear to establish gas pipeline station in the state, noting that work had reached appreciable level on the project.

It would be recalled that Oyo State government signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shell to expand its economy and attract big businesses.