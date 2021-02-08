BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

All is not well with the Oyo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party ((PDP) as the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde angrily exited the party’s official WhatsApp platform managed by the publicity secretary of the party, Engr. Akeem Olatunji.

Governor Makinde angrily left the WhatsApp platform at about 10 pm Saturday after he berated Olatunji for posting a video of attacks on the people of Ayete, headquarters of Ibarapa North local government, allegedly by criminal-herdmen.

This is just as the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa said his boss had the right to join or exit any social media platform at any time as his schedule dictates.

According to a member of the party who spoke with Leadership correspondent, Engr Olatunji had commented on the video saying “This video has gone viral but the authority needs to confirm the claim. It’s very urgent to address the message