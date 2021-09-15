Oyo State government has warned that it will deal ruthlessly with those engaged in vandalism of public facilities, calling on members of the public to protect the facilities to ensure durability.

The government also warned that anyone caught in the act of attacking public facilities in the state would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Temilolu Seun Ashamu, gave this warning yesteday after receiving reported cases of noticeable vandalism of the street light poles by some unknown people.

Ashamu noted with dismay that the good intention behind the procurement of such public facilities might be defeated if they were not properly managed and protected by the people in their various communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the people to be vigilant and report any case of destruction on any of the facilities to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to nearby police station for proper action.

According to him, the light up project embarked upon by the Oyo State government was to beautiful cities and towns.

He added that the project was embarked on to ensure that nowhere is safe for criminals to hide or perpetrate their heinous acts.