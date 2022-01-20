Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has assured that his administration will continue to use the state’s commonwealth for the good of the people in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

The governor, who stated this while receiving hundreds of members of the Iseyin Development Union, led by His Royal Majesty, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr. Abdul-Ganiyy Salaudeen, said all zones in the state would witness rapid development under his watch.

Iseyin residents led by the Aseyin and well-meaning indigenes of the town paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

While addressing the Iseyin people, Governor Makinde maintained that residents of Iseyin and all other towns in the state should expect more monumental projects across the state, adding that the projects will welcome, transform and bring development to the state.

He explained that the only thing his administration can do is to leave the state better than it met it, calling on all and sundry to join hands with the government in its bid to develop the state.

Governor Makinde, who promised that his administration will continue to spread out and develop the state, said, “I want to greet the Kabiyesi Aseyin of Iseyin, other chiefs, and other dignitaries here present. Sincerely, I am overwhelmed by this show of appreciation and the reason is that you are acknowledging the works I have been doing since I came into government.

“But indeed, it is your money that is working, not the money of Seyi Makinde’s father. It is our commonwealth and the essence of government is to use the commonwealth for the common good of our people and this is what we will continue to do as an administration.”

Earlier, the National President, Iseyin Development Union, Alhaji Bayo Raji, said that the visit was to thank the Governor Makinde-led administration for the various monumental projects across Oyo State.

