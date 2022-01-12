A former President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Wale Ajani, a.k.a Oshaprapra, has expressed his condolences to the Oyo State government, the family of the late former governor of the state and the Otun of the Source (Ife Kingdom), Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, and Ogbomoso people in particular over the death of Alao-Akala.

Alao-Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died on Wednesday morning at the age of 71 in his country home of Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Comrade Ajani, who is an Oyo Central senatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he paid tribute to the late former governor, describing him as a political titan and lover of the youth.

“His death is a big blow to Oyo State as a whole. Our amiable Governor Seyi Makinde had to end the State activities (interfaith prayer) to honour the late former governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Late Otunba Alao-Akala was a political titan, lover of young people and I recall how he gave me a state support to ascend the exalted position of the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN). Late Alao-Akala was a thorough-breed politician with many people-friendly initiatives to his credit.

“He would be remembered for his goodwill and cheerful-giving spirit. ‘Oyato’ as he was popularly called was going to be missed by his admirers, political associates and most importantly his family.

“May God rest his soul in peace and give his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Ajani.

He, therefore, called for the immortalisation of the late Alao-Akala in order to preserve his memories.

ADVERTISEMENT