Oyo State government has commenced the training of its workers on Information Communication Technology, saying its plan is to ensure a transition of its record keeping processes and registries in the state public and civil service from analogue to digital through its office on ICT/e-governance.

The commissioner for Establishment and Training, Alhaji Siju Lawal, disclosed this at a workshop organised by the state government for public and civil servants in the state registries and medical record officers in the state hospitals.

Lawal explained that the present administration led by Governor Seyi Makinde was committed to promoting efficiency and effectiveness that would stimulate optimal performance of its workforce, and ensure the state public and civil service operate in line with international best practices by ending an era of record keeping using paper files and documents.

He said: “No doubt, the present administration places high premium on training of its workforce being the engine room of development. Hence, the need for continuing training and retraining of officers with a view to strengthening their skills, knowledge and wealth of experience as means of achieving the objective of the present administration for a standard service.”

He explained that the Ministry of Establishments and Training is an agency of government, with a clear mandate of training and retraining of staff to ensure competencies amongst the state workforce decided to mount this workshop to ensure efficient service delivery.