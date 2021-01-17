Nigerian teenage artiste, OzzyBee (Oziomachukwu Mojekwu), has released a new hit song, “Omah Baby”, featuring Teni, to celebrate his 14th birthday.

The teenage sensation celebrated with friends, family, the less privileged, Teni’s representatives and well-wishers including Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman, who were in attendance to witness the dropping of Omah Baby which serves as the first release from his eagerly anticipated “This Time,” expected to be released in the first quarter of this year.

The multi-talented prodigy, OzzyBee, also marking a decade in the Nigerian music industry winning the “Nigerian Kids Got Talent” competition in Lagos at the age of four and since then going on to claim over 280 prestigious awards, dropping a 13-track album in 2019, coupled with the latest banger, said, “By God’s grace, this time is my time,” as he dedicated the song to every woman in his life that has stood by him in the course of his music career with special appreciation to his mother for the massive support.

“It is a song for Nigerian women and every woman that has helped me in the last decade. Career in music is not an easy journey, sometimes it is good, sometimes it is bad but in all we still have to keep giving it our best. So I work hard at school and take my music career very seriously,” OzzyBee said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Ruggedman lauded the support Ozzybee’s mum has been giving him, praying she never gets tired and reaps the fruit of her support.

He said, “I have always supported Ozzybee from the day I met his mother, he was four then. I have seen him grow, I have seen him progress and with this new song, Omah Baby featuring Teni, it is definitely the teenager’s kind of song and shows he’s growing. I really hope when he grows he will understand the magnitude of the type of support mama (Ozzybee’s mum) has been giving him from when he was young till now. Thanks to mama, he has been able to do songs with Ruggedman, Vector, Zlatan, Teni among others, and these are artistes that even some other established artistes don’t get it easy to do collaborations with. So I really thank God for mama in his life and pray she doesn’t get tired because the Nigerian entertainment industry can be draining. I pray she keeps supporting him till when that song blows, I pray the sky’s is his limit.”