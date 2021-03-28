BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Christians have been admonished to imbibed the virtues of Jesus Christ which is anchored on humility and self denial that brought salvation to mankind for a peaceful co-existence.

The Parish Priest, St Theresa’s Catholic Church High Level Màkurdi,Rev.Fr. Cosmos Jooli who made the call in a homily during the celebration of Palm Sunday urged Catholic Faithfuls to lead by example wherever they found themselves for the growth and development of the Church and Country.

“As Christians and Catholics, we are being called during this Lenten season to redouble our efforts in praying, Fasting and Alms given to the needy.

“If we do all these it will help us to reduce our desire for Worldly things that are transient and capable of leading us to hell, especially the zeal for money that has made other people to embezzled Money and other things that are meant for others, thereby making themselves richer at the detriment of others”

Our Correspodent gathered that the Palm Sunday which marks the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, is also the beginning of activities of the Holy Week which reminds Christians about God’s love for humanity through his Sufferings, and Death on the Cross.

Fr Jooli through the readings of Palm Sunday taking from the Prophet Isiah, Letter of St Paul to the Philipian and the Gospel of St. Mark further gave the example of Judas, whose love for money pushed him to sell his master Jesus, an act he regretted to the extent of hanging himself, adding that if Christians do not caution and guide themselves on Worldly things, temptation will set in and lead them astray.

“I want to also urge you all to imbibe the Culture of helping one another especially the down trodden in your midst, just as Simon of Cerene help Jesus to carry his Cross, we should assist those will know are weak and carry them along so that the Bablical saying that when I was hungry, you did not gave me food, naked, you did not cloth me will not affect us at the end”