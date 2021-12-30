A coalition of Pan Yoruba groups who converged on Lagos have vowed to support only presidential candidates from the South West region and committed to restructuring the country and resolving the lingering national question in 2023.

The Pan Yoruba groups said the forthcoming presidential election must produce a Yoruba presidential candidate or risk popular uprising.

The groups in a communiqué issued after their meeting and signed by Sunday Akinnuoye, Femi Agbana and Mrs Ganiat Toriola said consultation is on-going with ethnic nations across Nigeria to ensure they speak with one voice during the forthcoming election.

The groups said political parties should know that the coming election will be different, that it is not going to be about All Progressives Congress, (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) but about the people on the streets adding that the pan Yoruba groups will take over the process and the campaign to ensure the will of the people triumph in the entire Yoruba territories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groups therefore warned that multiplicity of presidential candidates in Yorubaland, saying it would be counter- productive.

The coalition of the group said it is aware of presidential aspirants like Dr Kayode Fayemi, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu adding that the Yoruba people must make the choice of who should represent the interest of the Yoruba people at the national level and not go for the candidates that will impose themselves as representing the Yoruba slot.

“We shall ensure this does not happen. The Yoruba people must decide their presidential candidate and work genuinely for him.

“We wish to see the national question resolved immediately before the next election, but given the balance of strength, the presidential election may still hold without the country addressing the critical issue of self-determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this happens, Yorubaland will rise up to mobilise for any candidate that genuinely wants to restructure Nigeria in the first six months of the post Muhammadu Buhari’s era”