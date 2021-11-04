Pandemonium broke out in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Thursday as a hit-and-run truck driver crushed a middle-aged man to death.

The incident happened at the popular Post Office area in Ilorin metropolis.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the driver of the truck that knocked down the young man identified as Usman Salakani escaped from the scene of the incident.

It was gathered that the driver was later apprehended at the Tanke area, along the University of Ilorin permanent site road by some concerned residents who gave him a hot chase.

The incident worsened the usual traffic gridlock in the post office area and adjoining roads.

The spokesman of the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

Afolabi added: “An articulated vehicle known as trailer on Thursday crushed one Usman Salakani to death. The unfortunate incident occured at Post Office area of llorin, the Kwara State capital. The victim was trying to get money from the driver of the trailer.

The incident occured at around 1015 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim was reported to also be a driver and was trying to collect money from the truck driver when his foot slipped off and was subsequently crushed to death by the rear tyre of the truck.”

He said that personnel of the NSCDC’s crisis management department and Kwara State Road Transport Management Authority (KWARTMA) later evacuated the remains of the victim from the scene of the accident.