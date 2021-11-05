Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Mr Mohammed Isah, said the bureau is investigating public officers listed in the Pandora Papers.

He said once the CCB concludes its investigation, such public officers will be prosecuted. The CCB chairman decried the poor funding of the organisation.

He said the agency is one of the poorest in the country. Isah said, ‘’The CCB is being strangled by someone, somewhere. The bureau is one of the poorest agencies in the country. Our mandate is wider and more important than any other anti-corruption agency. The CCB is managing to keep its head above waters.’’

He said public servants living above their means are also being monitored and will be called upon to explain their source of wealth after investigations are carried out.

‘’We are still monitoring government officials involved in the Pandora Papers scandal. Once we conclude our investigation, we will prosecute them. We will get their asset declaration form and see what they declared and once we detect a breach of the Code of Conduct rule, we will prosecute them and upon conviction, such property acquired will be forfeited to the federal government.

‘’Once you are convicted, you can’t serve in any public office for 10years. We are investigating public officials involved in the Pandora papers.

‘’If a public officer is living above his means, he can be called upon to explain his source of wealth and the onus will be on him to explain how he came about it,’’ he said.