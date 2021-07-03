Osun residents and environs have expressed concern over rumoured invasion of bandits and alleged abduction of pupils in a school in Ofatedo community in Egbedore local government area of the state.

It would be recalled that robbers a few weeks ago had notified the community of their plan to rob the community if they failed to meet a ransom they demanded.

The rumour of the invasion led parents to hurriedly withdraw their children from schools thereby creating pandemonium within the state capital and its environs.

The state government spontaneously issued a public service announcement aired on radio and television and made available to newsmen debunking the rumoured attack.

Signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, warned rumour mongers to desist from all acts that could lead to any breach of the peace the state is enjoying.

Egbemode who allayed the fear of residents noted that the government has deployed security agents to the community in particular to ensure safety of people and their properties.

Also, Osun State police command in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola assured residents of adequate security adding that the command is alive to its responsibility.