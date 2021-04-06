ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Residents of some of parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, have been thrown into panic as a result of a gun duel between Nigerian troops and Boko Haram terrorists yesterday.

The terrorists reportedly struck at Usmanti, an outskirt settlement behind the University of Maiduguri, Mairi Ward and Kaleri, among others, at around 8:30 pm Monday evening.

The attack was the terrorists’ third attack on the community in three months, with the military defeating the terrorists in all the attacks.

According to a security source, the terrorists came with motorcycles, and engaged troops in gun fire.

The source said : “We got re-enforcement and we successfully repelled the terrorists”.

At the time of filling this report, it was not yet clear if there were casualties either on the side of the Boko Haram terrorists or the Nigerian troops as information about the attack was still sketchy.

Meanwhile, residents around the communities have fled to seek safety in other parts of the town.