The minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Pantami and the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta are set to speak at the annual edition of ICT Impact CEO Forum on September 24, 2021.

The minister would be the special guest while the NCC boss would deliver the keynote address at the event. Also, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the occasion would deliver a welcome address.

The forum would gather Information and communications technology (ICT) stakeholders and the best of Nigerian chief executive officers to make projections of the next phase of growth and development in the industry.

This year’s forum which would hold virtually with the theme, “Data, the New oil of the Digital Economy”, would have various players in the industry including regulatory bodies and government officials to push the digital economy agenda of the federal government.

The organiser of the event editor-in-chief of ICT Watch magazine, Tayo Adewusi, said the Impact CEO Forum is envisioned as the foremost meeting point for top-level executives to assess how technology influence their businesses and “project into the future. It is a must-attend event for those interested in the deployment of ICT to improve efficiency and productivity,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, Adewusi said data in the 21st century “is like oil in the 18th century. It is an immensely, untapped, valuable asset. It is oil for those who view the data’s fundamental value and have learnt to extract it and use it”.

According to him, the event is an established platform where distinguished individuals, government agencies and state governors who have “deployed the potent power of ICT to execute ideas are recognised and honoured.”

At the event, eight lead papers would be presented. The chief executive officer of MainOne, Ms Funke Opeke would speak on why data is the new oil in the digital economy? While the second lead paper would be addressed by the president of Medallion Communications, Engineer Ikechukwu Nnamani who is also the president of ATCON.

The director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi would deliver a paper on ‘the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation and the Future of Data Governance.

The managing director of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar would present a paper on ‘How to Make Your Leadership Data Literate’, while the CEO of VDT, Engr. Biodun Omoniyi would deliver a paper on ‘Measure What Matters: the Art and Science of Measuring the Success of Your Data. The managing director of Inlaks, Engr. Femi Adeoti is billed to present a paper on ‘Business Data Analytics: The Business Side of Using Data for Decision making.’

Other speakers are the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola. He would speak on Skills for the Next Generation of Data Professionals. The co-founder and chief operating officer of Digital Encode, Dr. Adewale Obadare would address the Challenges of Cybersecurity in Data Protection as we leap-frog into the digital economy.