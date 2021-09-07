All Progressives Congress chieftain in Abia State, Obilor Ogbonna, has said any congress that was not supervised by the state’s local government congresses committee is a nullity.

Ogbonna stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital yesterday following reports that there was a parallel congress in the state last Saturday.

He said the chairman of the committee, Israel Goli, disclosed this while addressing the stakeholders, wondering who might have supervised the exercise.

He presented a list of chairmen-elect, who emerged in the exercise conducted by the committee chaired by the representative of Nembe/Brass federal constituency in the House of Representatives to back his claim

The chairmen-elect according to him are Elder Ifeanyi Ekwuribe; Umuahia North, Chief Uzoma Nwamuo; Ugwunagbo; Chief Ejiofor Okeudo, Bende; Nze Tony Onyenuforo, Aba North; and Mr John Onyemaechi, Umuahia South.

Others are Mr Augustine Amalaha, Isiala Ngwa North, Elder Uju Nwarie, Ukwa West; Nze Ngozi Nwoko; Aba South, Isiala Ngwa South, Mr Onyebuchi Ubah, Aba South, and Mr Aham Clement, Osisioma.

The rest are Mr Ume Okpara, Ohafia; Hon Peter Igwe, Umunneochi; Mr Okorie Uchechi; Isuikwuato; Chief Chinedu Adindu, Ikwuano; Mr Nzerem Kalu Nzerem, Arochukwu; and Prince Billy Amaechi; Obingwa.

Goli had while addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia after meeting with the stateholders, denied the existence of a faction of the party in the state, assuring that the exercise will be fair and transparent.