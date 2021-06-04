Parents of the abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, have raised N11million for the release of their children.

One of the parents who prefer anonymity for security reasons said as government insisted it will not pay ransom, they were able to raise N11 million through contributions and donations.

Another parent confirmed the contributions but said the bandits have insisted that they could only release their children if N110 million is paid.

They said the bandits are threatening to kill their children or come for the parents if the money is not paid as soon as possible.

The deputy governor of Niger State Ahmed Mohammed Ketso told journalists on Wednesday that the state government was negotiating with the bandits for the safe release of the pupils soon, but insisted that government will not pay ransom.

He was hopeful that the bandits will release the pupils very soon, saying that the government has provided the security personnel with the necessary logistics to fight insecurity of any form.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the parents of the abducted pupils have commenced special prayers and fasting on Wednesday after the burial of one of the mothers of the abducted children who slumped and died due to the incident.