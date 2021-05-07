ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has apologised to the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, for the unfriendly conduct of its members during the conciliation meeting of April 20 2021.

In a letter signed by the national president of the union, Comrade Mohammed Usman, he appealed to the minister to live down the discourteous conduct and continue with the conciliation. He said the action was not meant to spite the minister but a move to drive home their agitation.

The letter reads in part, “The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) after wide consultations and interventions by well-meaning Nigerians wishes to tender apology to you.

“PASAN withdraws that particular action and the attendant inconveniences to the honourable minister. Therefore, we urge you to continue with the conciliation meetings which you have graciously commenced and we promise to avail ourselves again whenever requested,” PASAN said.