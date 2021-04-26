ADVERTISEMENT

BY MUYIWA OYINLOLA |

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has vowed to continue with its ongoing industrial strike action except its demands are met and agreed upon within an MOU signed by all the governors and speakers of the 36 states of the federation.

Legislative activities in state assemblies have been paralysed since the workers downed tools on March 23.

In its position paper addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the Union listed five conditions, saying it will only call off the strike when the implementation of those conditions begin.

The position paper signed by Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe, PASAN Ag. National Secretary listed the conditions to include, among others, the full implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and state judiciary.

Other conditions include the full compliance with Presidential Executive Order No. 10, 2020 by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the Implementation of financial Autonomy for the State and State Judiciary.