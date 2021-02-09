By MICHAEL OCHE |

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) said its members are set to disrupt legislative activities across the country, unless financial autonomy is granted all State Houses of Assembly.

The workers in a 21-day strike notice addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari said they have been patient for two years without implementation of the autonomy of state assemblies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the notice, which became effective from January 27, 2021 the workers are demanding for a full implementation of financial autonomy for all State Houses of Assembly.

ASAN also expressed dismay at the action of Nigerian Governors Forum (NHF) frustrating the implementation of financial autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly.

The notice which was jointly signed by the president Comrade Muhammad Usman and general secretary D. D Suleiman warned that should the demands not met on or before the expiration of the ultimatum, the association would be left with no other option than pull its members out of duties.

The statement further said, “Our members have ran out of patience and have resolved to forthwith put an end to condoning further delays to the implementation of the financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly.