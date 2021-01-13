Supporters of the member representing Akko Constituency in Gombe state, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Kumo have condemned attempts by some individuals within the ruling APC to buy off their loyalty.

Speaking to newsmen in Gombe, the group of supporters complained that they were being offered money and opportunity to go for Hajj if they would withdraw support and loyalty for Hon Usman Kumo.

They described the attempt as highly embarrassing while calling on the party leading member if the party in the state and Executive governor to use his might to stop them.

The group made it clear that such attempts would be highly detrimental to the party and its interest in the state as it will course division and rivalry among the members.

“We have been with Usman Kumo for about 15 years now and have seen all the good things he does to the youth some of which we have benefited from.

“He is a renown youth leader and supporter known to all. He is politically strategic for the party in the state and has supported the party maximally. It is not us that you pull away from him it is you that should come and join him because we will go where he goes.

“Those trying to buy us over are only trying to cause division within the great party. I suspect they are are being funded by the opposition to destabilise the party in the state.

“We wish to use this medium to remind them that we will not accept this and we are calling on the leading member of the party in the state, His Excellency the state governor to use his might to cut these stubborn people to size for peace to reign in the party” spokesman of the group who doesn’t want his name mentioned in print.

Furthermore, they mentioned how indispensable he has been to the party in the state and why he should be regarded.