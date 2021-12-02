As Max Air abandon luggage in Abuja

Passengers onboard Air Peace Lagos-Warri flight on Wednesday have lamented the abandonment of their luggages in Lagos.

The passengers also complained that the flight which was scheduled for 7:30am didn’t depart for Warri until 2:30pm in the afternoon.

According to the passengers, the flight, P47210 which was delayed for six hours was initially changed to 1:30pm before the flight eventually left Lagos at exactly 2:30pm.

However, on getting to Warri, while waiting for their check-in luggage, an official of the airline informed them that the luggage were left behind in Lagos and will arrive the next day.

Speaking, one of the passengers, said the airline did not inform them earlier about the time change and also failed to notify them that their luggages were left behind in Lagos.

The passenger who craved anonymity said, “I left my home this morning as early as 5am so as to arrive the airport early because the flight is initially scheduled for 7:30am. On getting to the airport, we were informed that the departure time has changed to 1:30pm. Many of us were angry and questioned the officials of the airline on why they didn’t inform us earlier. We risked our lives to arrive at the airport early.

“Even the 1:30 pm time was not adhered to. We left Lagos by 2:30pm. On arrival in Warri, an official of the airline told us that only a few luggage were in the plane and the others will arrive the next day (Thursday).

“We were at the airport for more than six hours and nobody informed us that our luggage will be left behind.

“They were so rude and unprofessional. Right now, all I have with me is my phone and charger. Every other item are in the luggage and I have nobody in Warri,” she said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, said the aircraft had weight restrictions and the passengers were informed about that.

He, however, apologised for the inconveniences, but said the remaining luggages were another flight to Warri.

He said, “We had weight restrictions on the aircraft. So, some luggage could not go on the flight for safety reasons. All passengers were advised on this before departure yesterday. The remaining luggage is on a flight to Warri now. We apologise for the inconveniences caused,” Olisa said.

Meanwhile, in Abuja, a Max Air flight which was initially scheduled for 11.30am on Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, was suddenly rescheduled backward to 8.40am via email and SMS messages sent to passengers at about 1am on Thursday.

The flight which eventually departed Abuja by 9.25am arrived Lagos without a luggage belonging to a female passenger.

The furious passenger was told that another Max Air flight will bring the luggage from Abuja around 3pm.