There was palpable anxiety among passengers of a United Nigeria flight number U50515 on Friday when the aircraft, which departed Port Harcourt to Abuja, had a detour over bad weather.

In a press statement issued by the head, Corporate Communications, United Airlines, Uchegbu Achilleus-Chud, at the weekend, he said while some passengers expressed shock and disbelief during the incident, others were relaxed.

He added the aircraft was never in danger as the flight crew exhibited high level of professionalism in taking a detour back to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Achilleus-Chud said, “A United Nigeria flight on 4/6/2021 from PHC to ABV departed PHC with clear and good weather forecast.

“However, on approaching Abuja it experienced moderate turbulence which necessitated diverting back to Port Harcourt as weather conditions were below our operating requirements. The crew took the required and correct decision to return to PHC.

“Hence, at no time was the flight or aircraft in any danger whatsoever. Our experienced crew acted with utmost professionalism which the pax highly and profusely commended and complimented.

“They praised United Nigeria for its high standards as well as professionalism. We, however, understand that pax react to weather turbulence in different ways, but it would help to verify facts before going the social media route.

At United Nigeria, we take safety seriously and as our number one priority and we reassure you that our crew exercise utmost care in all situations.

“We are in the rainy season and flight disruptions and turbulence will be experienced which regular travelers like you are well aware of,” the airline spokesman narrated.