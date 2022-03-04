The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Chibuzor Chinyere, has offered scholarships to two Nigerian security guards allegedly sacked after they were seen dancing during work hours in a viral video.

He made the offer in reaction to a Facebook post claiming that the duo were sacked for dancing.

In the video, the security guards, known as Happie Boys, were seen dancing to the ‘You Want To Bamba’ trending song sang by Goya Menor.

When the video surfaced online, many Nigerians condemned the rumoured sacking of the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reaction, the cleric posted: “These boys are too young to be working as security personnel. Anyone with their contacts. I am giving scholarship to school overseas.”

Also, Ossai Ovie Success, Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, offered jobs to the security guards.

Captioning the post, Okowa’s aide in a Facebook post said; “I have a job for them at Delta First Media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I heard they were sacked by Chicken Republic fast food because they were dancing on duty.

“They actually succeeded in bringing more customers to the Chicken Republic with their dancing video but with the sacking, Chicken Republic fast food just succeeded in losing more customers.

“We are living in an era of social media and those guys should be appreciated by Chicken Republic fast food for free promotion not sack.

“Please, if you can reach them, tell them I have a job for them at Delta First Media Asaba.”

Meanwhile, Chicken Republic, where the young lads were working, has denied sacking them in a statement on Friday.

The statement reads, “We’d like to thank our loyal followers and customers for the feedback received on the various social media threads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a company, Chicken Republic encourages all staff to have fun at work, and this is evident in the multiple songs, dances and “Nice, Nice!” chants that you will often hear in our stores, whilst you are patronising them.

“It is disappointing that some people may have the impression that Chicken Republic fired these security guards for dancing in our stores, this is not true, and hence we need to set the record straight. We take the safety and security of our customers, staff, and assets very seriously and as such, we outsource our security to various private security companies that specialise in these services.

“When the management of the private security company saw the two security guards dancing in the video, they had concerns that the security officers, whilst dancing, were not necessarily conducting their duties responsibly and as such, were probably not fully focused on their core responsibility, which is, your safety and your security.

“There are always multiple sides to every story, and as a company, we have taken your feedback very seriously. We have followed up with the security company, and they have assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues and have been offered some retraining.

“We value your opinions and have heard you! We can assure you that we are in close communication with the security company and will ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”