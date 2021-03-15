By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The Chief Medical Director of Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH), Prof. Godwin Nosa Bazuaye yesterday disclosed that over one thousand four hundred patients have so far benefited in the ongoing free medical treatment at the Benin centre of the hospital.

The Chief medical Director in an interview with newsmen in Benin City, noted that many patients from within and outside the state have continued to besiege the hospital to be part of the largesse.

According to him, the Benin City Centre recorded a large turnout of patients numbering over 1,400 seeking medical attention for the one week free health care services.

Bazuaye who assured the large number of people at the hospital that all who came will be attended stated that over 40 surgeries have so far been performed by a team of medical experts free of charge.

He said hyenia, appendicitis and cataracts top the list of cases treated and noted that the exercise has since ended last weekend

“Nurses and doctors attended to patients with various kinds of ailments, ranging from general outpatients cases, orthopedic, ophthalmology, gynaecological and surgery.

“The IUTH free medical exercise is sponsored by the Esama of Benin and Honorary Romanian consul to Edo and Delta States of Nigeria, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion for the benefit of Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religious background and to compliment the effort of the Edo state Government on health insurance policy, “he said.