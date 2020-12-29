By JOHN MKOM |

Healthcare seekers in Taraba State yesterday were left stranded as resident doctors strike enters the fourth day.

The Association of Taraba Resident Doctors on August 2020 suspended strike action after intensive negotiations with the state government over the warfare of the health workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, because of the failure of the government to fulfill the agreed terms with the Resident Doctors, the association on Thursday, December 24, 2020 resumed the strike action, leaving hundreds of healthcare seekers in the state stranded.

The chairman Association of Taraba Resident Doctors in the state, Ahmed Gabriel in a briefing with journalists in Jalingo said the agreement between the state government and the doctors have not been honoured therefore, the doctors would remain on strike pending when the state government would adhere to the terms.

LEADERSHIP checks across the state owned hospitals revealed that hundreds of healthcare seekers were abandoned by the doctors due to the strike action.

A visit at Taraba State Specialist Hospital showed that most of the patients admitted at the hospital had vacated the rooms, because they were left unattended to for over three days.

Mallam Abdul Kwangi who spoke to our correspondent at the Specialist Hospital said he was at the hospital with his wife on appointment by a gynecologist who scheduled a minor operation on his wife.

Kwangi said his wife has antenatal registration with the hospital while the gynecologist was the only doctor in the state that knows much about his wife’s complicated issues within the state. He pleaded with the state government to provide an enabling environment for the doctors to resume duties.

A resident doctor in the state who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity said the strike action would not end till all terms of the agreement with the state government are met.

Meanwhile, a visit at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo and other private hospitals revealed that there was overflow of patients, while some of the patients were battling to get the attention of the striking doctors through phone calls.