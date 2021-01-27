Nigeria musicians, Patoranking and Yemi Alade have sparked relationship rumours among fans with series of marriage photos on social media, making tongues wagging and celebrating the duo.

Patoranking who shared the pictures of himself and Yemi in a traditional attire stated it was at their traditional wedding ceremony.

“Mon Bebe,” he wrote.

Yemi in the comment section of his post said, “I’m glowing when I’m with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 15, Patoranking shared pictures of Yemi on Twitter and

Yemi replied his tweet saying, “Thanks Papi.”

It could be recalled that same Patoranking featured on Yemi’s “Temptation” song off her “Empress” album.