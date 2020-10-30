The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 432 patent medicine shops in different locations in Gombe State for various offences.

The PCN team was in the state on an enforcement exercise.

Briefing newsmen after the exercise yesterday in, PCN registrar, Elijah Mohammed listed the local governments visited as Funakaye, Kwami, Kaltungo, Shongom, Balanga, Kumo, Gombe, Dukku, Yamaltu Deba and Billiri.

Mohammed was represented at the briefing by director of Enforcement, (PCN), Pharm. Steven Esumobi.

According to Mohammed, some of the offences include: “operating without registration with Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions.”

He told journalists that 25 pharmacies and patent medicine shops were issued compliance directives.

The PCN registrar noted that since the enforcement activities started in the state, some owners of some sealed premises had been complying with relevant regulatory requirements for registration and operation of such premises.

“Gombe State office of the PCK is doing all in its power to assist them. The facilities that fulfill conditions for registration as Patent Medicine Shops will be registered and their owners will be trained on how to handle simple household medicine at the PCN orientation programme” he added.

Mohammed however advised members of the public to always purchase their medicine from licensed pharmacies and simple household remedies from licensed patent and proprietary medicine vendor’s shops.