BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to manipulate council polls in the state.

The party in statement signed by its publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, urged the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to resist the plan to entrench undemocratic rule in the state by failing to conduct local government election in the state, as and when due.

He stated that the move to entrench undemocratic councils will not only fester anarchy at that level but will be the albatross of the governor if any attempt to seek reelection in 2023.

The party stated that all means legal shall be deployed to ensure that Lagosians have their self chosen representatives at the councils, saying if the APC machination prevents democratically elected representatives in the state as and when due, Lagosians must say no.

“We call on the state Governor and Lagos State House of Assembly LAHA to resist any attempt not to conduct local government elections in order to prevent state of lawlessness at that government level,” the statement reads.

In a swift reaction, the All Progressives Congress, Lagos described the allegation by the PDP as baseless.

The caretaker Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, faulted PDP’s claims, saying “For the umpteenth time, let me state categorically that the comatose Lagos State PDP only comes alive during the election season only to withdraw to its cocoon after the traditional perennial defeat.”