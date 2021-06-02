Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it is alarmed by alleged plan to divert over N1.7 trillion ($3.9 billion) under the guise of acquiring 20 per cent shares in the $19. 5 billion refinery being built by Dangote Group.

PDP alleged that the plan is being hatched by “fraudulent officials in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration”.

The party also urged the Dangote Group and other concerned investing firms to be wary of going into any kind of deals with “corrupt officials of the APC administration.”

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party is worried over the opaque and nebulous deal being pushed by those it called fraudulent officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which allows corrupt persons in the government to divert the funds and entangle and smear the unsuspecting firm with corruption.

Ologbondiyan in a statement said, “While the PDP has nothing against any genuine and honest incentives for private refineries or any moves to divest our economic interest in the private sector, the party insists that such must not be used as a ruse to siphon funds from the national treasury.

“Moreover, is it not an absurdity for a government, which cannot fix our refineries, to be planning to spend such huge amount of money in a venture that it would be a minority stakeholder, if not in the pursuit of sleazy deals by corrupt officials?

“This is more so as the payment arrangement involving crude barter has remained hazy, underhanded and lacking in the required transparency in evaluation, cost, and exchange terms.

“Our party therefore demands that the Federal Government immediately halt this nebulous process. The transaction must be made completely open, in terms of conditions for crude barter, signatories, duration, equity sharing and signatories, among other conditions.”

“Our party charges the National Assembly to protect the nation by summoning the management of the NNPC and immediately commence a holistic investigation into this deal.

“The PDP insists that any process involving the divesting of our nation economic interest by the government must be made open, transparent and not allowed to become a conduit pipe for treasury-looting officials in the APC administration,” he said.