Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State has aimed at getting at least one million persons registered in the state in its ongoing e-registration exercise across the country.

The chairman, Edo State PDP e-registration committee Kabiru Adjoto, who disclosed this in Benin City, Edo State at the flag-off of the exercise, expressed optimism that with the cooperation of party members, stakeholders and leaders, the exercise would be successful and that the target of one million members would be achieved.

Adjoto, while stating that the party is setting up an e-registration technical academy in each of the senatorial district to make the exercise a hitch-free, noted that the entire exercise would be leadership driven.

“Meanwhile, the entire exercise will be leadership driven; party leaders are encouraged to help deepen awareness creation through diverse publicity mechanism such as sponsorship of jingles on television and radio as well as banners which may even bear the image of the sponsor.

“Party leaders are also at liberty to recommend individuals to us who they wish to sponsor as ward field agents for the exercise; details of such persons should be forwarded to Edo PDP e-registration Help Desk Centre located at number 59, Airport Road, Benin-City.

“We have also put all modalities in place to ensure that the exercise is all-inclusive to various categories of party members and intending members,” he said.

Also, state party chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, urged members and intending members to turn up for the exercise, noting that the state governor, being chairman of the e-registration, the state could not afford to fail.