Moves by Northern leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce a consensus national chairmanship candidate hit a brickwall yesterday.

The Northern leaders of the PDP had fixed a meeting yesterday to pick a consensus candidate from aspirants nominated by leaders from the sub-northern region, namely North West, North East and North Central.

But the chairman of the meeting yesterday, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri disclosed after the hour long meeting that they had to postpone the meeting because some stakeholders didn’t attend the meeting.

While he noted that the meeting will continue today by 11am, he added “all the zones are still very much interested in producing the national chairman.”

Recall that the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had zoned the national chairmanship to the North.

Ahead of the meeting, the North Central zone has adopted former Senate President, Sen Iyorchia Ayu as it’s candidate for the national chairman of the party.

Similarly, the North West zone has also adopted former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema as it’s candidate. In the North East, incumbent deputy national chairman, Sen Sen Sulaiman Nazif is being tipped for the top seat from the zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayu’s emergence was disclosed by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, after a meeting of stakeholders from the zone on Tuesday night in Abuja.

So far, former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema and ex-Kaduna State governor, Sen Ahmed Makarfi are among those being looked at in the North West.

In the North East, former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo and incumbent deputy national chairman, Sen Sulaiman Nazif are being tipped for the top seat from the zone.

Ayu’s candidacy for the North Central comes against the backdrop of opposition to the zone occupy the seat having produced national chairman more than other zones in the region.

More so, there were other contenders from the zone like former minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris.

Also, former national chairman of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, opposed the idea of the North Central occupying the seat just as he advocated for the North West to occupy the position because it has not held the position at a substantive level.

However declaring the position of the North Central stakeholders, Ortom said, “This is stakeholders meeting of north central PDP in continuation of finding consensus Candidates for the National chairmanship of a party.

“Looking for someone with the capacity with the commitment, love and passion for our party. We met here for several hours.

“Amongst the five persons that were contesting, the leadership of our party from North Central we unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to be national Chairman of our party from the north central.

“There was no voting, we all agreed that he is the right person for this job at this time.

“Tomorrow the norther stakeholders of our PDP are going to meet. So he will be presented to the northern caucus of the party. “I think that by the grace of God they will also accept him.

He said that other geo-political zones are free to present their candidate, we will discuss and agree.”

At the meeting were former Senate Presidents, Sen. David Mark, Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Sen Iyorchia Ayu.

Others include former Kogi State Governor, Idris Ibrahim, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed; BoT

Also, former PDP national chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, opposed the idea of the North Central occupying the seat just as he advocated for the North West to occupy the position because it has not occupied the position at a substantive level.

However, declaring the position of the North Central stakeholders, Ortom said, “This is a stakeholders’ meeting of North Central PDP in continuation of finding a consensus candidate for the national chairmanship of the party. Looking for someone with the capacity, commitment, love and passion for our party. We met here for several hours.

“Amongst the five persons that were contesting, the leadership of our party from North Central we unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to be national Chairman of our party from the north central.